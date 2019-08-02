Residents of a Fort Saskatchewan condo building have been forced out of their homes after engineers and city officials determined that the four storey building is structurally unsound.

The order was issued for the 44-suite building at 8 a.m. on Friday morning.

The neighbouring condo building is not affected. The city says it was built two years earlier with different construction.

Alberta Health Services, the Red Cross, and Fort Saskatchewan’s Incident Management team are on scene assisting residents.

A press conference will be held at 1 p.m. with updates. CTV News Edmonton will carry the news conference live on our website.

Fort Saskatchewan is about 40 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.