EDMONTON -- Fort Saskatchewan reached 15 active COVID-19 cases in the city Tuesday, causing the city to enact its temporary mask bylaw created in August.

The mandatory face covering bylaw applies to all residents over the age of 10 when inside public buildings, public transit and enclosed bus shelters.

Schools, hospitals and child care facilities are exempt from the bylaw.

The fine for failing to comply is $100 for the first offence and $200 for subsequent offences.

The enactment of the bylaw follows recommendations from the province for anyone in or visiting the Edmonton zone:

Limit social and family gatherings to 15 people

Wear masks when indoors at work, except when alone in workspaces or when distanced from coworkers y at least two metres

Limit of three cohort groups (core/household, school/work and sport/social/additional group)

More information on exemptions is available on the Fort Saskatchewan website.