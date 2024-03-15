EDMONTON
    • Fort Saskatchewan crash sends 1 to hospital

    Fort Saskatchewan RCMP close the intersection of Highways 15 and 21 the early morning of March 15, 2024, after a crash involving at least two pickup trucks. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton) Fort Saskatchewan RCMP close the intersection of Highways 15 and 21 the early morning of March 15, 2024, after a crash involving at least two pickup trucks. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)
    One person was hospitalized after a crash in Fort Saskatchewan early Friday morning.

    Mounties closed the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 21 around 1:30 a.m. while a collision reconstructionist worked.

    Officials at the scene could not describe the severity of the hospitalized victim's injuries or provide any other detail.

    The scene was cleaned up by 6:30 a.m. 

