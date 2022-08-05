Fort Saskatchewan hospital labour and delivery ward temporarily closing due to doctor shortage: AHS

Alberta Health Services announced Friday that the Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital is temporarily closing its labour and delivery unit as of Saturday.

AHS is consolidating obstetrical services at the Sturgeon Community Hospital due to a lack of doctors.

“Pregnant patients who planned on delivering at Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital will need to adjust their birth plan to deliver at the Sturgeon Community Hospital,” a news release from AHS reads.

The provincial health authority says it expects the ward to reopen Aug. 21.

The rest of the hospital, including the emergency department, remains open.