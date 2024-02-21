Fort Saskatchewan man accused of trafficking weapons

A Fort Saskatchewan man has been charged after multiple illegal weapons, including several firearms designed for military use, were found at his home.

Police executed a search warrant at his home and on his vehicle on Feb. 13, seizing:

two prohibited automatic rifles;

one prohibited semi-automatic rifle;

one prohibited automatic handgun;

one restricted handgun;

two non-restricted semi-automatic rifles;

one non-restricted shotgun;

33 prescribed prohibited magazines; and

four bayonets.

The 33-year-old was arrested and charged with 16 Criminal Code charges, including possession of a prohibited weapon and weapons trafficking.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday in Edmonton.