EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Fort Saskatchewan man accused of trafficking weapons

    These guns were seized by police from a Fort Saskatchewan home in February 2024 before the 33-year-old resident was charged. (Source: RCMP) These guns were seized by police from a Fort Saskatchewan home in February 2024 before the 33-year-old resident was charged. (Source: RCMP)
    Share

    A Fort Saskatchewan man has been charged after multiple illegal weapons, including several firearms designed for military use, were found at his home.

    Police executed a search warrant at his home and on his vehicle on Feb. 13, seizing:

    • two prohibited automatic rifles;
    • one prohibited semi-automatic rifle;
    • one prohibited automatic handgun;
    • one restricted handgun;
    • two non-restricted semi-automatic rifles;
    • one non-restricted shotgun;
    • 33 prescribed prohibited magazines; and
    • four bayonets.

    The 33-year-old was arrested and charged with 16 Criminal Code charges, including possession of a prohibited weapon and weapons trafficking.

    He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday in Edmonton. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News