EDMONTON -- A man and a woman in Fort Saskatchewan are facing impaired-driving charges after a number of crashes on Saturday.

According to RCMP, a 25-year-old female driver backed out of a parking spot at a Boston Pizza and hit three parked vehicles. She then switched seats with a 23-year-old man, who drove out of the parking lot and hit another vehicle at a nearby four-way stop.

The man eventually crashed head on with a semi truck, RCMP said.

The man and woman were arrested. They provided breath samples and were found to be three times over the legal limit of .08, police said.

The two were charged with impaired operation of a vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle and failing to remain at the scene.