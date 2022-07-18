Fort Saskatchewan store robbed by armed male: RCMP

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public's help identifying a robber who threatened a local store's staff with a knife.

Around 9:45 a.m. on July 17, an armed robbery was reported at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Westpark Boulevard.

Police were told an unknown male entered the store and threatened staff with a knife, stole perfume, and fled in a white Toyota sedan.

No one was injured.

The male was about 175 centimetres (5'9") tall, between 61 and 68 kilograms (135 and 150 pounds), and was dressed in black with blue jeans and black sunglasses with orange lenses. He wore a blue mask, too, and carried a reusable Safeway bag.

The Toyota appeared to have damage to the driver's side bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 780-997-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.