Fort Saskatchewan woman arrested twice in August for stealing catalytic converters: RCMP

A 42-year-old woman from Fort Saskatchewan is facing more charges related to catalytic converter theft after RCMP allege they caught her in the act for the second time in three weeks.

On Aug. 9, RCMP arrested Amy Lynn Gummeson after a Fort Saskatchewan resident reported she "cut something off the bottom of the vehicle and rode away on a bicycle."

Mounties said Gummeson had two catalytic converters, a saw and bolt cutters in her possession at the time.

Four charges were laid against her, including theft from a vehicle, and she was scheduled to be in court on Aug. 18. A justice of the peace released Gummeson with conditions, RCMP said.

Then on Aug. 29, police arrested Gummeson again after an alleged catalytic converter theft on Santana Crescent in Fort Saskatchewan. A man was also arrested near the scene.

"RCMP responded immediately and located a male and female hiding from police in a nearby pickup truck, who were subsequently arrested. A power saw and a cut catalytic converter were located with the two suspects upon arrest," Const. Lauren Mowbray wrote in a news release.

"Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are committed to reducing property crime. This incident was an excellent example of how the community reported suspicious activity in their neighbourhood, resulting in offenders being brought before the justice system."

Gummeson was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Fail to comply with a release order condition (x2)

Possession of break-in tools

Mischief under $5,000

Vincent James Whitford, 39, from St. Albert was also charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of break-in tools

Mischief under $5,000

Failing to comply with a probation order

Both have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan provincial court on Sept.1.