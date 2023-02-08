Fort Saskatchewan woman charged with arson following daycare, dental office blaze

A 33-year-old woman is facing four counts of arson after a series of fires in Fort Saskatchewan.

Last August, a commercial building on 104 Street and 99 Avenue in that city was destroyed by fire. It contained both a daycare and dental clinic. No injuries were reported.

In September, Mounties said a series of fires involving an outhouse, a washroom building in RCMP Park and several garbage bins were possibly related to the August blaze.

Then on Feb. 5, emergency crews responded to six dumpsters on fire in central Fort Saskatchewan.

"During the investigation, RCMP were able to obtain video surveillance and successfully identified and arrested a suspect," Cpl. Troy Savinkoff wrote in a Wednesday news release.

"Continued investigation has linked the suspect to the Aug. 14 arson of a daycare and dental office."

The accused is also facing a breach of probation charge and has been remanded in custody.

She is scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Thursday.