EDMONTON -- Days after the Edmonton Prospects said they would play the 2020 season at RE/MAX Field, the City of Edmonton said it's not a done deal yet.

In the latest Prospects Baseball Show podcast episode, Prospects Head Coach Jordan Blundell said "we're operational 2020 at RE/MAX Field."

On Monday, a City of Edmonton spokesperson told CTV News a deal for 2020 is being worked on, "but nothing is finalized at this time."

The Prospects signed a four-year deal with the city in 2016 with an option for a fifth year.

In April, the city said it would not sign the Prospects to a new lease and began to look for a new tenant to operate the stadium for 10 years.

Months later, former Edmonton Oilers defenceman Dr. Randy Gregg put together a group to take over RE/MAX Field and turn it over into a multipurpose facility, but the city says it's still working to secure a long-term operator.

After months of uncertainty about the future of the ball park, Mayor Don Iveson is also unclear about what's going to happen.

"I've heard a variety of different things about what may be happening with baseball and haven't had the latest briefing, so I wouldn’t want to speculate just yet," Iveson said.