Ross McBain, founder of the McBain Camera store chain, has died at the age of 94.

Born in May 17, 1924, McBain grew up and lived in Edmonton.

He founded McBain Camera in 1949, which grew to eight locations from the single store on 101 Street – and he continued going to work until a month before his passing.

He was the founding president of the Better Business Bureau; past president of Northlands, the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, and the Alberta Aviation Council; and has served as direct of the Edmonton Eskimo Football Club, along with a number of other organizations.

Before starting his business, McBain enlisted in the Royal Canadian Navy in 1943, where he became a pilot and flew Corsair aircraft on the HMS Victorious. After his time with the Navy, McBain continued to fly as a recreational pilot into his 70s.

McBain’s obituary said he died peacefully at the Royal Alexandra Hospital following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife Linda, his five children, and his five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.