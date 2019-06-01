Three adults and a youth have been arrested in connection to two drive-by shootings on the Cold Lake First Nation and Elizabeth Métis Settlement.

The first shooting was reported on May 22, when five rounds were allegedly shot at a home on the Cold Lake First Nation.

RCMP identified and issued arrest warrants for two suspects: Cody Sylvester Janvier-Charland, 23, and Laine Soloway-Martial, 20.

The second shooting was reported the next day, from the Elizabeth Métis Settlement.

Janvier-Charland was arrested two days later, when Kelowna RCMP pursued a pick-up truck with a stolen Alberta license plate.

He and a second person in the truck, 24-year-old Benjermin Joseph Grandbois, were taken into custody.

Police found methamphetamine, a loaded .22 calibre rifle, ammunition, and a sawed-of shotgun in the vehicle.

RCMP believed another truck had been associated with Janvier-Charland, but evaded authorities.

On May 29, a full week after the first shooting on Cold Lake First Nation, a truck with a stolen B.C. licence plate was reported for dangerous driving near the Elizabeth Métis Settlement.

RCMP attempted to intercept the fleeing truck with a spike belt. When it avoided the device by swerving into the ditch and at an officer, other RCMP vehicles were used to stop the truck.

Martial-Soloway and an unnamed 17-year-old boy were taken into custody.

Janvier-Charland and Martial-Soloway were charged in relation to the alleged drive-by shootings.

The four accused face a number of charges related to weapons, dangerous driving, assault and flight from police, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police are still looking for information on the incidents. Information can be submitted to Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3301.