

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





Four people from Wetaskiwin were arrested after tips from Beaumont RCMP and the public.

On Wednesday, March 28 Wetaskiwin RCMP were given information from their counterparts in Beaumont who advised investigators of a targeted robbery incident. Along with the RCMP working together, officers received a tip from the public. The owner of a stolen laptop from Beaumont reported that he had located it being sold online.

On Thursday, March 29 during the initial interception of the laptop33-year-old Thomas Reardan of Wetaskiwin and 36-year-old Jennifer Pulak were arrested.

After the pair was arrested a search warrant was executed on a Wetaskiwin residence. During the search other stolen items from Beaumont were discovered including a sawed off firearm, a hand-held stun gun, drugs and drug trafficking paraphernalia. Ultimately four people are charged with a variety of offences.

Rearden and Pulak have been charged with the following offences:

Possession of prohibited firearm

Numerous other firearm offences

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of an illegal substance (methamphetamine)

Possession of stolen property under $5000.00

Reardan has additional charges of:

Trafficking of stolen property

Breach of recognizance (X2) and

Possession of a firearm contrary to court order.

Rearden has been held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Court on April 24. Pulak appeared in Wetaskiwin court on April 3 and was released on her own recognizance.

Two other individuals whose names have not yet been released were also arrested.

A 19-year-old male from Wetaskiwin was charged withtwo counts of breach of probation and an 18- year-old male from Wetaskiwin was charged withpossession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorizedpossession of a firearm and prohibited weapon and possession of marijuana.

Both are scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Court on April 19.