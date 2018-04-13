RCMP said two men and two women were facing charges, days after a man in his 30s was killed in a home on the Samson Cree Nation.

RCMP said officers from the Maskwacis detachment were called to a home at about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police arrived to find a man who appeared to be seriously injured. Paramedics were called, and pronounced the man deceased just before 3 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Jonathan Wallace Nepoose, 34.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation. Police first detained five suspects at the home.

On Friday, RCMP said four of those individuals had been arrested and charged.

The two males: identified as Jayson Griffith Soosay, 26, and Percy Levon Soosay, 25, have each been charged with one count of second degree murder.

The female suspects: Madison Rochelle Ward, 21, and Taylor Alyssa Threefingers, 20, have been charged with one count each of accessory after the fact to murder.

The fifth person was released with no charges.

All four accused are scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on April 17.