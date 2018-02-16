RCMP said Friday that four people were facing charges in the death of a man, whose body was found in a rural area north of Edmonton in October, 2017.

The investigation started after the body of Kevin Dean Yellowbird, 27, was found on October 17, in rural Sturgeon County.

RCMP said investigators arrested and charged the four male suspects on February 15. The four Edmonton men: Sterling Devon Martin McGilvery, 24, Skylar Taurus McGilvary, 21, Tyler Edmonton Fischer, 31, and Cougar Dominique Fafard, 24, are jointly charged with one count of first degree murder.

The four accused are scheduled to appear in a Morinville courtroom Thursday, February 22.

Police said the investigation into Yellowbird’s death continues, and they have determined his death is not connected to two other ongoing investigations surrounding two other bodies found in rural areas near Morinville and St. Albert in October and November, 2017.

RCMP said Yellowbird’s death is not random, and no other suspects are being sought.