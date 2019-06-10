

CTV News Edmonton





Police have arrested four people in the death of a Cold Lake First Nations man in January.

Anthony Delorme, 33, and Jerry Herman, 40, both of Cold Lake First Nations and Brandon Sanregret, 26, of Cold Lake and Cy Sharp, 23, of no fixed address have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Darren Reid, 49.

Reid’s body was found in a home in the English Bay area of Cold Lake First Nations on Jan. 29, 2019 after police were called after reports of gunshots around 9 a.m.

His death was determined to be a homicide after an autopsy.

Delorme, Herman, Sanregret and Sharp were arrested between June 3 and June 6. They’re scheduled to appear in court on June 12.

Cold Lake First Nations is about 280 kilometres east of Edmonton.