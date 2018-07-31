Days after a woman escaped her alleged kidnappers, and sought help from a car wash employee in Wetaskiwin, RCMP said four suspects had been arrested and the search was on to find a fifth suspect.

The kidnapping was reported on July 25, 2018. Wetaskiwin RCMP said the woman claimed she had been attacked and kidnapped and held inside the trunk of a vehicle before escaping, and seeking help from employees at the Wetaskiwin Car and Truck Wash.

By the time the employee had alerted police, the suspects had fled in their vehicle.

Early the next morning, police found the vehicle, which was believed to be stolen, in the area of 116 Street and 130 Avenue in Edmonton.

Also that day, three suspects were arrested at an Edmonton home. Police also obtained and executed a search warrant for the home, including the suspect vehicle.

A fourth suspect was identified that day – and she was arrested on July 27 in Wetaskiwin.

Meanwhile, RCMP are trying to find a fifth suspect: Catlin Owen Ermineskin, 27.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest for charges of kidnapping with a firearm, pointing a firearm and assault causing bodily harm, along with two counts of failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

Ermineskin is described as Indigenous, 177.5 cm (5’10”) tall and 68 kg (150 lbs).

Now, Evan Chase Francis Rain, 24, Alexandra Louise Rain, 20, Lynita Sinead Buffalo, 22, and Kayla Tiffany Wildflower Saddleback, 31, are all facing charges of kidnapping with a firearm, pointing a firearm and assault causing bodily harm.

Saddleback (arrested in Wetaskiwin on July 27) was scheduled to appear in a Wetaskiwin courtroom on July 31, the other three accused are scheduled to appear in court on August 2. All of the accused are remanded in custody.

Anyone with information on Ermineskin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200 or call local police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).