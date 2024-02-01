Four charged with several drug possession, trafficking offences following Saturday traffic stop
Four men have been charged with several offences following a traffic stop and seizure of $60,000 in illegal drugs on Saturday night, Edmonton police said Thursday in a media release.
Beat officers from the Edmonton Police Service's northwest branch pulled over a suspicious vehicle at 9:15 p.m. Saturday near 121 Avenue and 87 Street.
They found several illicit drugs, including 250 grams of fentanyl, 150 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of cocaine and 50 tablets of other drugs.
Three men in their 40s face several charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and of trafficking a controlled substance, and of possessing the proceeds of crime.
A 32-year-old man in the vehicle was arrested and charged with possession of a loaded and restricted firearm as well as multiple charges of trafficking a controlled substance, among others.
All four are due to again appear in court next week.
Anyone with information about these men is asked to contact police at 780-920-1525 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
