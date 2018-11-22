

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Four Edmonton individuals are among the six people facing charges in a Calgary case in which a family held a relative against his will.

Four of the charged are residents of Edmonton, Calgary Police Service said:

Additionally, Tyson Clark, a 30-year-old from Leduc, and Adenye Adeoshun, a 32-year-old from Calgary, were arrested.

All six have been charged with kidnapping.

CPS received a call around 3 a.m. on Nov. 20 from a man who said a family member was being held against his will.

Police located the victim at a home in the Brentwood neighbourhood around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, at which time multiple suspects were taken into custody. More suspects were taken into custody a short time later after being found at a hotel in Calgary’s northeast community Horizon.

The 38-year-old victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released.

Calgary police said Tuesday nine people were facing charges after the incident.

On Wednesday, authorities said the investigation was ongoing and additional charges were pending.

Individuals with information about the incident were asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.