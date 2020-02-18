EDMONTON -- Warning: This story contains a graphic image

Four elk were shot and abandoned east of Edmonton earlier this month, prompting an investigating by Alberta Fish and Wildlife.

The elk were shot on Feb. 7 at approximately 10 p.m., near a high metal tower on private land east of Highway 41 and approximately 500 yards south of the Camp Wainwright military base, Alberta Fish and Wildlife said.

Officers believe the elk were shot from the highway, and that the vehicle then entered the land through a metal gate and drove past three of the elk.

Fish and Wildlife said the people only got out of the vehicle near the fourth elk and took some meat. The other three elk were left untouched.

Elk hunting season is closed and it's also illegal to abandon big game meat, Fish and Wildlife said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the 24-hour Report a Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.