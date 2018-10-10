RCMP in central Alberta said four people had to be rushed to hospital late Tuesday night, after a van driving north in the southbound lanes of the QEII struck a car.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m., after receiving reports a Dodge Grand Caravan had been driving in the wrong direction on the highway. A number of units responded and tried to find the van, but before they could, a collision was reported.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the crash, which happened just north of Ponoka. RCMP said STARS Air Ambulance was called but couldn’t respond due to weather.

The driver of the van, a 77-year-old man, was rushed to hospital in Edmonton. Crews removed the three occupants from the car: the 28-year-old female driver, her 53-year-old female passenger and a one-year-old boy.

All four suffered serious injuries in the collision, but as of Wednesday afternoon, were in stable condition in hospital.

The highway was down to one lane as police investigated the crash.

Investigators are asking for help from the public to piece together events leading up to the crash. Anyone with information on a white Dodge Grand Caravan with a B.C. licence plate, and where the vehicle was before the collision is asked to call Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472.