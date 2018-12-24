

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Two women and two kids are dead after a two-vehicle collision on a highway near Lac La Biche, Alta. Sunday night.

RCMP responded to Highway 858, five kilometres north of Plamondon, at approximately 7 p.m.

A truck with three occupants was involved in a head-on collision against an SUV with five occupants from Edmonton.

A 34-year-old woman and two children, aged four and nine, in the SUV were pronounced dead on scene, RCMP said. The driver, a 33-year-old man, and another child, suffered life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to Edmonton.

A passenger in the truck, a 23-year-old woman from Plamondon, was pronounced dead on scene, RCMP said. The driver of the truck, a 21-year-old man from Edmonton, and a 20-year-old male passenger from Plamondon, were also airlifted to Edmonton.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

RCMP are investigating the collision.