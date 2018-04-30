Four men are facing attempted murder charges after a shooting and stabbing in Maskwacis on Saturday night.

RCMP responded to the Townsite in the Samson First Nation at approximately 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found two male victims in their 20s – one shot and one stabbed.

The shooting victim was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, and the stabbing victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses helped RCMP find the suspects minutes after the 911 call, police said. A loaded, sawed-off rifle and a knife were found at the scene.

Derek Cattleman, 28, Ernest Nepoose, 38, Ivor Nepoose, 29, and Jarret Cabry, 43, have been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, police said. Cattleman is from Calgary and the other three men are from Maskwacis.

All four are also facing weapon-related charges.

They are all in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.