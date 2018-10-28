

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





“Three and a half years ago, remember that night? We made just a little bit of history,” Rachel Notley said to the crowd at Sunday’s Alberta New Democratic Party convention. “Here’s a crazy idea: Let’s do it again.”

The crowd chanted back: “Four more years, four more years, four more years!”

Notley announced her candidacy at Sunday’s convention, where she was introduced as “the premier of Alberta today, and next year, and the year after that.”

Her speech pointed to new infrastructure and improvements to the healthcare and education systems as evidence of her government’s work, acknowledging it wasn’t yet finished.

The premier hinted at a major announcement coming soon about energy diversification efforts – efforts she believes will bring the Alberta economy both construction jobs and private investment.

“We’re not necessarily talking about an upgrader in the way we traditionally do,” Notley said, “but a series of strategies that are all focused on getting more value for the product we have.”

She also spoke about the NDP’s funding commitments to government initiatives, promising cuts under a different party.

Public opinion polls, however, indicate Notley has work to do in order to be reelected. Despite a rising approval rating for the premier, the latest rankings put the United Conservative Party ahead of the Alberta NDP.

In comments about the UCP, Notley said the opposing party turns a blind eye to important social issues, even going so far as to say the UCP’s policies are for sale.

“If the UCP platform was a product, the advertisement would come with one of those drug warnings.”

She said, “There’s two visions for Albertans going forward: There’s the one that me and my team have been demonstrating to Albertans, or the choice that Jason Kenney is promoting around making cuts in order to support a tax cut to the top one per cent.”

UCP MLA Jaosn Nixon attended the convention, calling the NDP “out of touch” with the average Albertan.

He added: “The level of personal attacks and the fact that clearly Jason Kenney is living in the NDP’s mind rent free over and over and over shows the NDP are scared right now.”

Notley said “good conversations about legitimate differences of opinion are healthy to democracy,” but that her campaign would remain focused on the differences between her party and the UCP.

“We will certainly challenge our opposition on their vision because we don’t think it’s the right vision.”

With files from Timm Bruch