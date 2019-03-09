Four men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Aldane Mesquita.

Mesquita’s body was found in the early morning of Sept. 13 in Strathcona County.

Police needed the public’s help in identifying the 33-year-old before an autopsy concluded his death was a homicide.

Four Edmonton men face charges of first-degree murder, as well as a combination of charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault: 33-year-old Omar Abdirizak Omar, 34-year-old Clement Fofie, 31-year-old Roger Rurangwa and 29-year-old Mohammed Jawara.

RCMP are looking for a fifth man who is wanted for first-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault: 35-year-old Christian Nyabirungu.

The Edmonton resident also has ties to North Battleford, Sask., and family in Montreal, Que.

He is described as a black man about six-feet-two-inches tall. Nyabirungu weighs about 240 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP warned the public not to approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous, but to call authorities.