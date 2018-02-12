Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Four people in custody after RCMP find firearm, cocaine in Ermineskin First Nation
RCMP found this firearm in the Ermineskin First Nation on Monday, February 12, 2018.
Published Monday, February 12, 2018 4:48PM MST
Four people are in custody and charges are pending after Maskwacis RCMP carried out a search warrant in the Ermineskin First Nation on Monday morning and found cocaine and a firearm.
RCMP located a tactical shotgun and 16.3 grams of cocaine.
Police are investigating.