RCMP south of Edmonton said two men and two women were arrested Wednesday afternoon, after the owner of a rural home came home to find suspects on his property.

Leduc RCMP said the homeowner arrived at his Leduc County home at about 3 p.m. Wednesday. He found suspects leaving his home after breaking in.

As the suspects tried to flee in a vehicle, the homeowner’s vehicle was rammed – the suspects’ vehicle ended up in a ditch.

A suspect tried to steal the homeowner’s truck, but wasn’t successful.

The homeowner contacted police, and all four suspects tried to get away on foot – but officers managed to arrest one male and both female suspects. Officers with Police Dog Services managed to track and arrest the second male, after he led police on a foot pursuit.

Now, Melanie Dixon, 37, Erikka Fred, 30, Joshua Pretula, 25, and Ashley Yardley, 33, are each facing one charge of break and enter, possession of break-in tools, and resisting arrest. Fred, Pretula and Yardley have each been charged with theft.

All four remain in custody.