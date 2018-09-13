

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Four teens have been arrested following the location of a stolen vehicle that sped by St. Paul RCMP at 177 km/hr earlier this week.

On Monday, September 10, RCMP were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 29 near Range Road 101 in the county of St. Paul when a vehicle sped by.

The vehicle did not stop when police activated emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop. Police did not pursue due to safety concerns.

However, the vehicle and its four occupants were located shortly later near Range Road 112. All were arrested.

After further investigation, RCMP learned the vehicle had been stolen from Edmonton and the license plate had been stolen from Cold Lake.

Drugs and a weapon were found when police searched the vehicle and its occupants.

Taylor Omeasoo, 18, of Saddle Lake was charged with several criminal code offences, including possession of stolen property.

He was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court September 13.

Three youths aged 13, 15, and 17, were charged with: possession of stolen property; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; resisting and failure to stop for a peace officer; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and possession of methamphetamine.

The minors were conditionally released after judicial hearings, and are scheduled to appear in court in St. Paul September 13 and 27.

Their names will not be released as per the youth Criminal Justice Act.