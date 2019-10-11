Four-vehicle pileup slows traffic in west Edmonton
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 6:36PM MDT
At least four vehicles were involved in a collision late-Friday afternoon on Stony Plain Road west of 186 Street.
The collision happened around 6 p.m.
Four vehicles were seen piled up in the third lane of Stony Plain Road.
Both that lane and the fourth were closed to traffic, and emergency responders and firefighters had been called to the scene.
It is unknown what kind of injuries were sustained in the crash.