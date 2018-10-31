Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Four vehicles damaged in Wednesday morning fire
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 12:51PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 31, 2018 1:08PM MDT
Investigators are trying to figure out how three vehicles in southwest Edmonton went up in flames early Wednesday morning.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received calls of a pickup truck ablaze shortly before 3:30 a.m. Callers said the fire had spread to two other vehicles.
When crews arrived at the parking lot of a four-storey condominium at 141 Street and 28 Avenue, they found three vehicles on fire.
EFRS said the truck sustained major fire damage, two other vehicles sustained extensive damage, and a fourth vehicle minor damage.
The total damage estimate is $75,000, EFRS said.
Both EFRS and Edmonton Police Service continue to investigate.