

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Investigators are trying to figure out how three vehicles in southwest Edmonton went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received calls of a pickup truck ablaze shortly before 3:30 a.m. Callers said the fire had spread to two other vehicles.

When crews arrived at the parking lot of a four-storey condominium at 141 Street and 28 Avenue, they found three vehicles on fire.

EFRS said the truck sustained major fire damage, two other vehicles sustained extensive damage, and a fourth vehicle minor damage.

The total damage estimate is $75,000, EFRS said.

Both EFRS and Edmonton Police Service continue to investigate.