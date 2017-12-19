CTV News has learned Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) is investigating an incident in Acheson Tuesday morning – one that saw four workers rushed to hospital, and one pass away.

A spokesperson for Alberta Labour told CTV News OHS was called to investigate a suspected carbon monoxide leak in Acheson.

“OHS has been informed that four workers were taken to hospital and that one worker has passed away,” Trent Bancarz said in a statement.

Bancarz said he could not confirm the location or company involved in the incident.

Emergency crews could be seen outside of the Dave’s Diesel Repair in Acheson Tuesday morning.

More to come…