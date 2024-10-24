Fourth person charged with first-degree murder in 2023 Edmonton homicide

Edmonton police arrested and charged a fourth person in the 2023 death of Gabriel Dumont.

Joshua Adam Raymond, 31, who police issued a warrant for earlier this month, was arrested on Oct. 22 and charged with first-degree murder.

On April 8 around 5:30 a.m., police were called to the lobby of an apartment building near 97 Street and 109 Avenue.

Dumont was found "critically injured" and died shortly after, according to police.

An autopsy found the cause of death was from a gunshot wound and was considered a homicide.

On Oct. 3, Edmonton police announced first-degree murder charges were laid against Dustin Matthew Couterielle-Hilton, 33, Percy William Stanley Littlechild, 31, and Jordan Lee Travis Roasting, 34.