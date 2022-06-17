Fox Drive crash driver hospitalized; no charges laid

So far, no charges have been laid in a crash in which a vehicle landed on its nose against a bridge pier in Edmonton's river valley.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Police Service says investigators have determined since Thursday morning no other vehicles were involved in the crash and the vehicle had not been stolen.

"There does not appear to be a criminal component to the collision, so no charges at this time," Cheryl Voordenhout told CTV News Edmonton in a statement Friday morning.

The driver – a male of an unidentified age – was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to hospital from his home, she added. He was expected to survive.

The white car was reported to police by a Whitemud Park user around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday.

No one was found at the scene. Both of the car's doors were open and the air bags had deployed.

"Where did the car come from?" a cyclist who stopped to look at the bizarre scene asked.

"It's very unusual," another cyclist, Richard Marchand, commented. "Frankly, it's difficult to imagine where it came from."

Police have not released any other details about the crash.