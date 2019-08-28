Fox Drive has reopened at Belgravia Road following a crash that sent a motorcyclist to hospital.

Police were called to the area at around 2:55 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Investigators said a motorcycle heading east on Fox Drive struck the meridian and landed in westbound lanes.

The 46-year-old motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Drivers were asked to use alternate routes while the road was closed.