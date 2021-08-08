EDMONTON -- RCMP say a fire that significantly damaged the Fox Lake Community Church in northern Alberta was "deliberately set."

According to RCMP, emergency crews responded after 10 p.m. Saturday to a complaint of a fire at the church.

In a statement, Mounties said smoke was observed coming from the interior of the structure as they arrived on scene.

The Fox Lake Volunteer Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.

“The building is still standing but sustained significant damage to the interior,” RCMP said. “A fire investigator attended the scene and was able to determine that the fire was deliberately set.”

Investigation into the incident continues, RCMP add.

Several churches in Alberta and British Columbia have been vandalized and damaged or destroyed by fire in the wake of discoveries of unmarked graves near former residential school sites in Saskatchewan and in Kamloops, B.C.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Fox Lake RCMP at 780-659-2080 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.