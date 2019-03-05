A fracking site located near the earthquake in central Alberta on Monday has been temporarily closed.

Earthquakes Canada confirmed a 4.6 magnitude earthquake started at 5:56 a.m. in Red Deer and Sylvan Lake.

The Alberta Energy Regulator ordered Vesta Energy to close a site, located near Sylvan Lake, where the company conducts fracking.

It said the well was closed “to protect the public and the environment.”

Vesta was also ordered to turn over all seismic data dating back to April 2018.

The company was first to report the earthquake.

The cause of the earthquake has not been confirmed.