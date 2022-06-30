Frank Oliver plaque permanently removed by City of Edmonton

An often-vandalized memorial featuring the face of former MP Frank Oliver will no longer be displayed in front of Edmonton's Fairmont Hotel Macdonald.

The plaque was removed by city crews on June 10 as part of general maintenance in the area and a decision has been made to not put it back.

Oliver served as minister of the interior between 1905 and 1911 when the federal government enacted a number of policies targeting Indigenous land rights and restricting immigration.

"The city is committed to reconciliation with Indigenous nations and therefore we have no plans to replace the plaque of Frank Oliver," city spokesperson Mary-Ann Thurber told CTV News Edmonton Thursday.

"No decision has been made about what will happen to the bas-relief image."

The plaque had been covered in red paint at least twice in the last two years.

Frank Oliver died in 1933.

The controversy surrounding honouring his namesake heated up in 2020, leading the Oliver Community League to request that Edmonton rename the neighbourhood. In 2021, a shopping centre dropped "Oliver" from its name.

Thurber said the city is currently drafting a new policy for statues and memorials, which will be presented to council later this year.

"That policy will outline how the city supports the commemoration and recognition of individuals, events and organizations to ensure we stay up-to-date with and are reflective of our diverse and inclusive community values," Thurber wrote.

Local statues of Emily Murphy and Winston Churchill have also been smeared with red paint.

The spot where a Frank Oliver plaque used to be displayed on Jasper Avenue and 100 Street (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton).