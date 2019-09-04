Direct Energy is warning customers about fraudulent phone calls demanding immediate cash payment to avoid disconnection.

The company says disconnection of service is an absolute last resort, and they will never ask for payment to be made day of to avoid disconnection.

They say some customers have already fallen victim to the scam, which apparently used a fake caller ID Direct Energy display name.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call should hang up and call the number provided on their invoice and not any number provided by the caller.