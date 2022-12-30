Free Brett Kissel concert in Ice District, an 'anti' NYE party, a masquerade and more: How to ring in 2023
This New Year's Eve has plenty to offer in the capital region beyond the return of the City of Edmonton's annual firework display.
ICE DISTRICT
Ice District is hosting free tailgate and watch parties ahead of the 8 p.m. Oilers vs. Jets game on Saturday.
Alberta's Brett Kissel is performing after the match.
"If we're going to play a hometown show – me and my management agency – the whole team – we say, it's really gotta be very special. It's gotta be epic… So when the Oilers call, say, 'Hey, do you want to play New Year's Eve, big free show in the Ice District?' We're like, 'Uh, yeah,'" Kissel told CTV News Edmonton.
He was in Ice District during the Oilers' western conference final run.
"There were thousands and thousands of people there, and I thought, this is so cool… But now, to be up on the stage and to be singing a bunch of my favourite songs and hopefully playing La Bamba a whole bunch of times after a big victory for the oil, I just think it's really, really special."
His concert will start shortly after the game ends. The show is also free to attend.
"The party's not just going to be a 10 out of 10 but a 15 out of 10 if we can pull off a big victory," Kissel promised.
He'll also lead the countdown to midnight.
FIREWORKS
Several fireworks shows will be put on around Edmonton, some with early starts for those who have to consider bed times.
In Heritage Park, Family Fest will begin Saturday morning, with skating, sleigh rides and a family dance taking place before a 9 p.m. firework display. Skate rentals will not be available on site.
Location: 5100 41 Avenue, Stony Plain
Time: 5 p.m.
In Sherwood Park, another family friendly event will take place at Broadmoor Lake Park. Skating, live performances, skating, ice sculptures and snow art will all be available before the 8 p.m. fireworks over Sherwood Park Mall. Food donations for the Edmonton Food Bank will be collected on site.
Location: 2001 Oak Street, Sherwood Park
Time: 4 p.m.
St. Albert will be holding an early New Year's Eve firework display over the Meadowview Ball Diamonds. Recommended viewing can be accessed at Lions Park, Red Willow Trails near the Children's Bridge, Millennium Park at St. Anne Promenade and Tache Street, or Morgan Park near Mission Avenue and Morgan Crescent.
Location: 1 Meadowview Drive, St. Albert
Time: 8 p.m.
In the heart of the city, Churchill Square will host two firework displays along with ice skating, live music and street performers. The first of the two 12-minute firework displays will take place at 8:30 p.m. with the countdown and second show at midnight. Mayor Amarjeet Sohi will lead the midnight countdown to fireworks.
Location: Churchill Square
Time: 6:30 p.m.
EARLY NYE
Three events in Edmonton will begin celebrations Friday.
The Sunridge Ski Hill Area will be celebrating the end of 2022 with a morning of tubing on Friday. Tickets are $20 and include some take home treats and a mid-day countdown. Children must be seven years old and at least 48 inches tall to tube.
Location: 10980 17 Street
Time: 10 a.m.
The Grindstone Theatre will be throwing a Classic Disco, with tickets starting at $13. Running until 3 a.m., the party will feature a vintage countdown at midnight featuring video from a 1979 New Year's Eve.
Location: 10019 81 Avenue
Time: 10 p.m.
The Starlight Room is also celebrating early with Ferris Bueller's 'Anti New Year's Eve' 80s dance party, including party favours and a midnight countdown. Tickets range from $8 to $25.
Location: 10030 102 Street
Time: 9 p.m.
Other early events, for families and adults, will run Saturday during the day.
The Telus World of Science Edmonton is holding a pair of science-focused new year celebrations on Saturday and Sunday, with a countdown and special twist on fireworks at noon at the Syncrude Science Stage.
Location: 11211 142 Street
Time: 12 p.m.
Arcadia Brewing will be throwing an early New Year's Eve Beer & Queers event, with a drag queen bingo. Tickets are $12.
Location: 10712 120 Street
Time: 4 p.m.
LATE NIGHT
In Beaumont, Chartier is inviting diners to a 1970s "Après Ski" dinner. It's a family style appetizer grazing menu featuring food trends of the 1970's, with options for kids. Three seatings are available with the last beginning at 9 p.m.
Location:5012 50 Street, Beaumont
Time: 5 p.m.
The Jubilations Dinner Theatre in West Edmonton Mall will be hosting a musical New Year's Eve dinner theatre showing of Heartbreak Hotel. Tickets start at $120 and include a three-course dinner and the show, champagne and an after performance dance for guests until late.
Location: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 170 Street NW
Time: 6:15 p.m.
In Old Strathcona, the Grindstone Theatre's New Year's Masquerade is back. Tickets are $28, and include hors d'oeuvres and midnight prosecco. Masquerade masks are required, with a limited supply for sale at the door.
Location: 10019 81 Ave NW
Time: 8 p.m.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
COVID-19 travel restrictions for China arrivals 'not effective,' 'little bit absurd': infectious disease experts
COVID-19 cases surging in China have prompted some countries to bring back mandatory testing of travellers, but infectious disease specialists say the policies are performative and won't keep the virus out of Canada. Testing requirements have not currently been implemented by Canadian officials.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
No working smoke alarms inside burning Hamilton home where 4 people died, OFM says
An investigator with Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal says there were no working smoke alarms inside a burning townhome where four people, including two children, died in Hamilton overnight.
Suspect in deaths of four University of Idaho students arrested
Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, a law enforcement official said Friday.
Body of slain OPP officer transported from Toronto to Barrie by police procession
A police procession was held Friday morning for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala who was killed earlier this week near Hagersville, Ont.
'It's going to change the Bugaboos forever': large rockfall found on Snowpatch Spire
Mountain guide James Madden was flying over Snowpatch Spire in Bugaboo Provincial Park last week surveying weather conditions when he saw dust clouds.
Hershey sued over chocolate containing heavy metals
Hershey Co has been sued by a consumer who accused the company of selling dark chocolate that contains harmful levels of lead and cadmium.
U.S. President Joe Biden pardons 6 convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes
U.S. President Joe Biden has pardoned six people who have served out sentences after convictions on a murder charge and drug- and alcohol-related crimes, including an 80-year-old woman convicted of killing her abusive husband about a half-century ago and a man who pleaded guilty to using a telephone for a cocaine transaction in the 1970s.
EXPLAINER: Break in case of killings of 4 Idaho students
An arrest has been made in the November fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, a case that shocked the small college town and seemed to perplex investigators for weeks.
Calgary
-
Free as of 2023: Calgary Transit removes fares for all children 12 and under
Beginning Jan. 1, Calgary Transit will no longer require a fare for children aged 12 and under to ride city buses and CTrains.
-
Calgary city councillors, mayor get raise in 2023
Calgary's mayor and city councillors are getting a raise in 2023.
-
'It's going to change the Bugaboos forever': large rockfall found on Snowpatch Spire
Guide Tim McAllister said while dozens of climbing routes on the west side of the Snowpatch Spire are still intact, it was a 'special chunk' that fell off.
Saskatoon
-
Sunwing cancels all Sask. flights until Feb. 3
Sunwing has cancelled all operations in Saskatchewan, including flights from Saskatoon and Regina until Feb. 3.
-
Social issues will be main challenge for Saskatoon police in 2022: Chief
Saskatoon police saw a drastic increase in calls related to social issues in 2022, Chief Troy Cooper told CTV News in a year-end interview.
-
These are the Sask. stories that were trending on the internet, social media in 2022
Here’s a look at some of the quirky and fun stories from across the world wide web that made headlines in Saskatchewan in 2022.
Regina
-
Residential snow plow set to begin in January
The City of Regina said it will begin a residential road snow plow on Jan. 3, with local streets being cleared between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
-
These are the Sask. stories that were trending on the internet, social media in 2022
Here’s a look at some of the quirky and fun stories from across the world wide web that made headlines in Saskatchewan in 2022.
-
Looking back on Grey Cup 109 in Regina
The Saskatchewan Roughriders may not have been in championship contention in the 2022 season, but Grey Cup 109 and the surrounding festival left many fun memories for those who attended.
Atlantic
-
Matching Fiona relief donations from Ottawa not yet delivered to Red Cross
Funds promised by Ottawa to help the Canadian Red Cross with relief efforts following post-tropical storm Fiona have not yet been received.
-
Maritimers can expect a soggy start to the new year
A low-pressure system will cross the region Saturday night through Sunday. Milder air, pushed up the eastern seaboard, will ensure the Maritimes sees mostly rain.
-
Protest held outside World Junior game in Halifax Thursday night
A small group of people gathered outside the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax Thursday night to protest against Hockey Canada and the ongoing IIHF World Junior Championship.
Toronto
-
No working smoke alarms inside burning Hamilton home where 4 people died, OFM says
An investigator with Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal says there were no working smoke alarms inside a burning townhome where four people, including two children, died in Hamilton overnight.
-
Body of slain OPP officer transported from Toronto to Barrie by police procession
A police procession was held Friday morning for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala who was killed earlier this week near Hagersville, Ont.
-
Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto, surrounding areas
A rainfall warning has been issued for Toronto and much of the surrounding area, with as much as 35 millimetres of rain expected to fall Friday night.
Montreal
-
Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms
The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured. Quebec's public safety ministry confirmed that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in the Montreal jail since he was supposed to be released on Dec. 23 following a bail hearing by video link from the facility.
-
Researchers warn of bias as Montreal health network to use AI to reduce wait time in ERs
Artificial intelligence researchers say a Montreal hospital's plan to reduce emergency room wait times with an AI algorithm is an appropriate use of the technology — if it’s done carefully.
-
Quebec vaccine developer Medicago parts ways with tobacco giant
The Quebec-based COVID-19 vaccine developer Medicago has parted ways with minority shareholder tobacco giant Philip Morris after major blowback from the World Health Organization and anti-smoking advocates.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Section of Hwy. 416 closed at Hunt Club Road in Ottawa
The northbound lanes of Hwy. 416 are closed between Hunt Club Road and Holy Acres Road for a police investigation.
-
Rainfall warning issued for Ottawa and eastern Ontario
City crews are rushing to clear snow from catch basins and drains on roads and sidewalks with heavy rain and mild temperatures in the forecast for the final hours of 2022.
-
Body of slain OPP officer transported from Toronto to Barrie by police procession
A police procession was held Friday morning for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala who was killed earlier this week near Hagersville, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Man accused of killing OPP officer had been initially denied bail in other case
The man accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer had been initially denied bail in a previous case and was later granted it upon review in the months before this week's shooting, court documents show.
-
Kitchener mom says man in ski mask followed her, rammed her car
A Kitchener woman says she and her 13-year-old daughter were followed by a man wearing a ski mask, who at one point, rammed the back bumper of their car.
-
GRCA urges caution as melt, rainfall set to increase river flows
Keep pets and children away from waterways as cold, fast-moving water will pose an increased risk over the coming week, warns the Grand River Conservation Area (GRCA).
Northern Ontario
-
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
-
One killed in early morning fire at Elliot Lake apartment building
Ontario Provincial Police say a 65-year-old died in an apartment fire early Friday morning in Elliot Lake.
-
Northern Ont. police say Alberta suspect had a homemade bomb
A 28-year-old from Calgary Alberta is facing weapons and other charges following a traffic stop on Highway 17A near Kenora this week.
Winnipeg
-
Early-morning house fire prompts Winnipeg road closure
An early morning house fire in Winnipeg on Friday has caused a road closure that is expected to last throughout the day.
-
Death in Keeseekoowenin being treated as homicide: RCMP
Wasagaming RCMP are investigating a homicide.
-
A staged crash, exaggerated injuries and false statements: MPI's top fraud of 2022
From staging a car crash, to exaggerating injuries, to lying for friends – Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) has announced its top five frauds of 2022.
Vancouver
-
Semi-truck jackknifed on Highway 97, halting traffic in both directions: RCMP
A major highway in B.C. has been closed in both directions after a collision south of Vernon Friday morning.
-
9 kittens abandoned at Vancouver construction site in sub-zero temperatures: BC SPCA
One of nine kittens that were abandoned in sub-zero temperatures at a Vancouver construction site has died, while the survivors will be available to adopt from the BC SPCA in the New Year.
-
These were the most popular baby names in B.C. for 2022
The results are in for the most popular baby names in British Columbia this year, according to the province.
Vancouver Island
-
2 workers injured at Victoria hospital after steam pipe bursts
Two Island Health workers were injured at Victoria General Hospital on Friday morning after a steam pipe exploded in the hospital's boiler room.
-
These were the most popular baby names in B.C. for 2022
The results are in for the most popular baby names in British Columbia this year, according to the province.
-
'Another one on the way': Canucks captain promises new stick for fans who lost theirs on flight home
A pair of young B.C. hockey fans who were separated from a stick given to them by Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat will soon be receiving a replacement, according to the captain himself.