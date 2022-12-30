Free Brett Kissel concert in Ice District, an 'anti' NYE party, a masquerade and more: How to ring in 2023

This New Year's Eve has plenty to offer in the capital region beyond the return of the City of Edmonton's annual firework display.

ICE DISTRICT

Ice District is hosting free tailgate and watch parties ahead of the 8 p.m. Oilers vs. Jets game on Saturday.

Alberta's Brett Kissel is performing after the match.

"If we're going to play a hometown show – me and my management agency – the whole team – we say, it's really gotta be very special. It's gotta be epic… So when the Oilers call, say, 'Hey, do you want to play New Year's Eve, big free show in the Ice District?' We're like, 'Uh, yeah,'" Kissel told CTV News Edmonton.

He was in Ice District during the Oilers' western conference final run.

"There were thousands and thousands of people there, and I thought, this is so cool… But now, to be up on the stage and to be singing a bunch of my favourite songs and hopefully playing La Bamba a whole bunch of times after a big victory for the oil, I just think it's really, really special."

His concert will start shortly after the game ends. The show is also free to attend.

"The party's not just going to be a 10 out of 10 but a 15 out of 10 if we can pull off a big victory," Kissel promised.

He'll also lead the countdown to midnight.

FIREWORKS

Several fireworks shows will be put on around Edmonton, some with early starts for those who have to consider bed times.

In Heritage Park, Family Fest will begin Saturday morning, with skating, sleigh rides and a family dance taking place before a 9 p.m. firework display. Skate rentals will not be available on site.

Location: 5100 41 Avenue, Stony Plain

Time: 5 p.m.

In Sherwood Park, another family friendly event will take place at Broadmoor Lake Park. Skating, live performances, skating, ice sculptures and snow art will all be available before the 8 p.m. fireworks over Sherwood Park Mall. Food donations for the Edmonton Food Bank will be collected on site.

Location: 2001 Oak Street, Sherwood Park

Time: 4 p.m.

St. Albert will be holding an early New Year's Eve firework display over the Meadowview Ball Diamonds. Recommended viewing can be accessed at Lions Park, Red Willow Trails near the Children's Bridge, Millennium Park at St. Anne Promenade and Tache Street, or Morgan Park near Mission Avenue and Morgan Crescent.

Location: 1 Meadowview Drive, St. Albert

Time: 8 p.m.

In the heart of the city, Churchill Square will host two firework displays along with ice skating, live music and street performers. The first of the two 12-minute firework displays will take place at 8:30 p.m. with the countdown and second show at midnight. Mayor Amarjeet Sohi will lead the midnight countdown to fireworks.

Location: Churchill Square

Time: 6:30 p.m.

EARLY NYE

Three events in Edmonton will begin celebrations Friday.

The Sunridge Ski Hill Area will be celebrating the end of 2022 with a morning of tubing on Friday. Tickets are $20 and include some take home treats and a mid-day countdown. Children must be seven years old and at least 48 inches tall to tube.

Location: 10980 17 Street

Time: 10 a.m.

The Grindstone Theatre will be throwing a Classic Disco, with tickets starting at $13. Running until 3 a.m., the party will feature a vintage countdown at midnight featuring video from a 1979 New Year's Eve.

Location: 10019 81 Avenue

Time: 10 p.m.

The Starlight Room is also celebrating early with Ferris Bueller's 'Anti New Year's Eve' 80s dance party, including party favours and a midnight countdown. Tickets range from $8 to $25.

Location: 10030 102 Street

Time: 9 p.m.

Other early events, for families and adults, will run Saturday during the day.

The Telus World of Science Edmonton is holding a pair of science-focused new year celebrations on Saturday and Sunday, with a countdown and special twist on fireworks at noon at the Syncrude Science Stage.

Location: 11211 142 Street

Time: 12 p.m.

Arcadia Brewing will be throwing an early New Year's Eve Beer & Queers event, with a drag queen bingo. Tickets are $12.

Location: 10712 120 Street

Time: 4 p.m.

LATE NIGHT

In Beaumont, Chartier is inviting diners to a 1970s "Après Ski" dinner. It's a family style appetizer grazing menu featuring food trends of the 1970's, with options for kids. Three seatings are available with the last beginning at 9 p.m.

Location:5012 50 Street, Beaumont

Time: 5 p.m.

The Jubilations Dinner Theatre in West Edmonton Mall will be hosting a musical New Year's Eve dinner theatre showing of Heartbreak Hotel. Tickets start at $120 and include a three-course dinner and the show, champagne and an after performance dance for guests until late.

Location: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 170 Street NW

Time: 6:15 p.m.

In Old Strathcona, the Grindstone Theatre's New Year's Masquerade is back. Tickets are $28, and include hors d'oeuvres and midnight prosecco. Masquerade masks are required, with a limited supply for sale at the door.

Location: 10019 81 Ave NW

Time: 8 p.m.