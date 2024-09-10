Free events taking place in Edmonton for Canadian Country Music Week

The Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMAs) will be presented in Edmonton on Saturday, so the city has declared this week Canadian Country Music Week in Edmonton.

"It's an exciting moment," Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said Tuesday.

"I'm looking forward to meeting k.d. lang, a phenomenal homegrown talent that has put our city and our province on the international stage."

The awards will take place at Rogers Place, bringing country fans to the city's core.

The last time the CCMAs were in Edmonton in 2014, the show was held at Rexall Place.

"Because of this district, what we built in the downtown core, from being able to do something before the show, after the award show, using the Winspear Centre, using the conference centre, there's so many activities in the downtown core for Country Music Week," Jackie Rae Greening of the CCMA host committee said.

"It's unbelievable just to have a look at the event schedule."

Explore Edmonton says the new location will bring economic benefits too.

"When we attract these big events, it's not just about that one night," Traci Bednard of Explore Edmonton said.

"Over the course of about 10 days, we will have 90 performers, 33 concerts at 19 different venues around Edmonton, celebrating country music and a lot of the roots that we have here and the venues."

Edmonton country fans can take part in dancing, songwriting sessions, and live performances at Churchill Square starting Wednesday.

Country on the Square

Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m.

The city says visitors can expect family friendly country music performances, line dancing, a bandanna craft, games, giveaways, and roving performers. The event is free to attend.

CCMA Country Crawl and Legends Car Show

Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m.

Car fans can get their fill at the Legends Car Club show all afternoon. Canadian country music artists Colleen Rae and Bob Donaldson will perform. Admission is free and no tickets are required.

Movies on the Square goes country

Friday from 4 to 9 p.m.

Two movies will be screened in Churchill Square: kids' classic Spirit Untamed will start at 5 p.m., followed by Rango at 6:45 p.m.

Live at lunch

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 12 to 1 p.m.

Each day, Churchill Square will host a live performance and food trucks for lunch until 2 p.m.:

Wednesday — Andrea Nixon

Thursday — D’Orjay The Singing Shaman

Friday — The Bobby Tenderloin Universe (Duo)

All outdoor events are weather and air quality dependent.

This is the eighth time the CCMAs have been in Edmonton.