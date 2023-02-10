Free little library looking for diverse books for Black History Month
A tiny library in northeast Edmonton is celebrating Black History Month through the sharing of books.
The Perfect Pooches Book Nook is a free little library in McConachie, and owners Benjamin Alstad and his wife Chanelle are looking for donations of reading materials that celebrate diversity to give out throughout February.
The library is a year old and is situated outside the couple's home. It has two sections, with one dedicated to kids, and the books are free to take and read and keep.
"My wife and I are both schoolteachers, so literacy is very important to us," Benjamin said. "It's been very popular with the neighbours. We put out books all the time, our garage is full of them.
"We love doing it for people."
Their home is near a school and as a junior high language arts teacher, Benjamin said it's always exciting to see kids walk by the boxes of books. For his students who don't have anything to read outside of class, the tiny library is a perfect place to find something to take home.
"I think some of the barriers even to students I teach is getting a library card and getting access to the library. They're not close by all the time," he added.
Engaging people with reading is important to the tiny librarians and they're hoping to share their passion for the paperbacks with as many people as possible.
In a Thursday Facebook post, they put out a call for book donations from different perspectives and voices for what they call a "blind date with a book." It's a chance for readers to interact with new points of view by taking a chance on something they might not normally choose.
"Last year, we decided we would engage diverse voices in our library, and we rounded up a whole bunch of books for Black History Month and wrapped them up," Benjamin said. "The community responded and people were coming and grabbing books and [they were] extremely excited about it.
"People were waiting for us to put them out and they were running over."
Any and all books are welcome and Benjamin said donations can be dropped off at the couple's home at 475 McConachie Way. Books can also be arranged for donation on the Perfect Pooches Book Nook Facebook page.
