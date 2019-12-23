EDMONTON -- A downtown Edmonton pub welcomed dozens for a free lunch on Monday who would otherwise be without a holiday meal.

“About two months ago we were talking about what we could do around Christmas time, something cool and different we could do for the community,” recalled Greta Bar co-partner Casey Greabeiel.

“So we came up with this idea for a pop-up patio party.”

Monday’s lunch was warm, home-cooked and free for anyone who wanted or needed a meal.

Greta also accepted donations for The Mustard Seed, which provides shelter for people experiencing homelessness and supports for those who are trying to escape poverty.

“They wanted it to be to be in the downtown community and bring everyone to this area, whether it’s for people who live here, work here, or access our services,” said the organization’s Anna Kitlar.

For many who ate at Greta on Monday, the lunch was a pleasant surprise.

“You don’t see this often enough to help some of the people on the street, or some of the people walking by,” said one diner.

Another added: “Meals are necessary and there are so many people that don’t get the meals we are so lucky to have.”

Kitlar said she hopes the meal helps others see the importance of lending a helping hand.

“Poverty and homelessness doesn’t take a vacation, so I hope people who may not have been connected to The Mustard Seed can see it’s all about a sense of community, and providing that to people we walk amongst and see all over downtown.”

Greta staff hope the Christmas spirit will inspire others to get involved in the New Year.

“It’s $3.51 for a meal for The Mustard Seed, so I’m really focused on that message for people,” Greabeiel said.

“For $3.51 a day, you can really have a huge impact on someone.”

With a report from CTV News Edmonton’s Joey Slattery