Free Store helping Ukrainian refugees seeking winter clothing for newcomers

The Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers is looking for winter clothing donations as the temperature begins to drop. Saturday Sept. 24, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton) The Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers is looking for winter clothing donations as the temperature begins to drop. Saturday Sept. 24, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness

Russia's rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its 'army is not able to fight,' Ukraine's president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island