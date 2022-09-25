Free Store helping Ukrainian refugees seeking winter clothing for newcomers

Edmonton's Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers, which has been providing aid to Ukrainian refugees, is looking for winter clothing donations.

"Ukrainian people have heard that winters are brutal in Canada, so they're starting to panic a little bit," said Janice Krissa-Moore, the co-founder of the Free Store.

"There's so much stress in their life and they are worried they're going to be cold for this upcoming winter."

The store opened in May and provides necessities for people who have come to Edmonton, fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. Around 200 Ukrainians arrive in Edmonton every week, according to Krissa-Moore.

"We're noticing a huge influx of people coming and utilizing our services," she added.

"Families are moving out of their host family's (homes), we have to remember they only left Ukraine with one suitcase, so they are replacing… if you look around your home, everything in your home that you would have to replace, a lot of those items they're getting here at the Free Store."

In addition to winter clothes for women, children, babies and men, the store is also looking for donations of toiletries, underwear, socks and winter boots.

"Each week, I don't know where they come from, but these people with amazing hearts have been coming forward and bringing things to our store," said Krissa-Moore.

"On behalf of the newcomers, I can really say they appreciate this from the bottom of their hearts. It's really helping them to get through this difficult time and start their new life in Canada."

She estimates around 4,000 people have used the Free Store since it opened.