Freezing rain causing poor road conditions: RCMP

Freezing rain warnings are in effect for areas to the north and east of Edmonton, causing RCMP to warn of poor road conditions in some areas.

On Saturday, police reported several minor crashes on Highway 16 between Lloydminster and Vermillion and that freezing rain was making the roads "extremely slippery."

"RCMP are recommending motorists avoid travel in the area," said police in a news release. "If travel is necessary, take caution."

As of 1 p.m., Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings in the areas around:

Athabasca;

Barrhead;

Bonnyville;

Cold Lake;

Fort Saskatchewan;

Lac La Biche;

Lloydminster;

Provost;

Redwater;

Smoky Lake;

St. Paul;

Vegreville;

Vermilion;

Wainwright;

Westlock.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," added Environment Canada in the weather warning.