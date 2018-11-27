Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Freezing rain coming to parts of central, northern Alberta
The freezing rain left a layer of ice on the parking lot at the Lewis Estates Transit Centre Saturday, December 14.
Published Tuesday, November 27, 2018 10:35AM MST
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain and special weather alerts for central and northern Alberta.
The freezing rain is expected to start Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday morning.
The freezing rain warning included Grande Prairie, High Level, Peace River and Slave Lake.
The special weather statement included the Edmonton area, Red Deer, Lloydminster and Whitecourt.
It is unclear when the freezing rain will start and the areas that will receive the greatest impact, Environment Canada said.