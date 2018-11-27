Environment Canada has issued freezing rain and special weather alerts for central and northern Alberta.

The freezing rain is expected to start Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday morning.

The freezing rain warning included Grande Prairie, High Level, Peace River and Slave Lake.

The special weather statement included the Edmonton area, Red Deer, Lloydminster and Whitecourt.

It is unclear when the freezing rain will start and the areas that will receive the greatest impact, Environment Canada said.