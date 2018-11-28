Emergency crews across the city were busy as freezing rain fell overnight.

It left streets and sidewalks extremely slick. Between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday, 55 collisions were reported to Edmonton Police.

Two transport trucks were involved in this pileup on highway 2, south of 41 avenue.

One person escaped serious injury after a crash on Gateway Boulevard & Ellerslie Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a Trail Blazer SUV lost control winding up on the west shoulder. The driver got out to check the damage as a car was slowing to see if the person needed help. Police say a third vehicle rear-ended the car and sideswiped the Trail Blazer, pinning that driver.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say road conditions “played a major role in this incident.”

The city says it has 80 pieces of equipment on the roads trying to de-ice slick streets. Officials remind people to use extreme caution when heading out today.