Freezing rain warning ends in Edmonton, remains for eastern Alta.
CTV News Edmonton Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020 3:14PM MST Last Updated Wednesday, January 29, 2020 7:07PM MST
EDMONTON -- The freezing rain warning has ended for the city of Edmonton, but remains for areas east of the city.
Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for Edmonton and parts of northern Alberta Wednesday afternoon.
The warning was expanded to include the City of Edmonton shortly after 5 p.m.
The band of rain is expected to push out of the region by 7 or 8 p.m. as it moves east. But the icy roads and sidewalks left behind will be a problem for the rest of tonight and Thursday morning.
Other areas affected include:
- Slave Lake
- Spruce Grove
- Morinville
- Mayerthorpe
- Evansburg
- Westlock
- Athabasca
- Whitecourt
- Barrhead
- Fort Saskatchewan
- Vegreville
- Redwater
- Smoky Lake
Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain is falling in sub-zero temperatures causing icy surfaces.