EDMONTON -- The freezing rain warning has ended for the city of Edmonton, but remains for areas east of the city.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for Edmonton and parts of northern Alberta Wednesday afternoon.

The warning was expanded to include the City of Edmonton shortly after 5 p.m.

The band of rain is expected to push out of the region by 7 or 8 p.m. as it moves east. But the icy roads and sidewalks left behind will be a problem for the rest of tonight and Thursday morning.

Other areas affected include:

Slave Lake

Spruce Grove

Morinville

Mayerthorpe

Evansburg

Westlock

Athabasca

Whitecourt

Barrhead

Fort Saskatchewan

Vegreville

Redwater

Smoky Lake

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain is falling in sub-zero temperatures causing icy surfaces.