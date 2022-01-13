Freezing rain warning in effect for Edson area, east to Sask. border

Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning of freezing rain throughout Thursday morning in and beyond the capital region.

"Periods of freezing rain will change over to snow later this morning," the warning reads.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

The warning was issued for areas as far west as the municipal districts of Big Lakes and Greenview, and as far east as Lloydminster and Wainwright. Alerts were issued, too, for communities as far north as Westlock and Athabasca and as far south as Rimbey and Pigeon Lake.

Yeahhh. You’re not going to be going to work today for a long time Fort Sask. #hwy21. #YEGtraffic pic.twitter.com/m8MYdc3dA6 — trevor boller (@TrevorBoller) January 13, 2022

East of Edmonton, Elk Island Public Schools cancelled bus service for Strathcona County only, affecting families living in Sherwood Park and surrounding rural areas.