Freezing rain warning in effect for northern Alta.
Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020 3:14PM MST Last Updated Wednesday, January 29, 2020 3:53PM MST
Map of Alberta with the areas under a freezing rain warning highlighted.
EDMONTON -- Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for areas in northern Alberta on Wednesday afternoon.
The alert was issued at 1:26 p.m., and updated at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday.
Areas affected include:
- Slave Lake
- Spruce Grove
- Morinville
- Mayerthorpe
- Evansburg
- Westlock
- Athabasca
- Whitecourt
- Barrhead
- Fort Saskatchewan
- Vegreville
- Redwater
- Smoky Lake
Surfaces such as highways, sidewalks, and parking lots may become icy and slippery, people are told to use cation when walking or driving in affected areas.
Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain is falling in sub-zero temperatures causing icy surfaces.