EDMONTON -- Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for areas in northern Alberta on Wednesday afternoon.

The alert was issued at 1:26 p.m., and updated at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday.

Areas affected include:

Slave Lake

Spruce Grove

Morinville

Mayerthorpe

Evansburg

Westlock

Athabasca

Whitecourt

Barrhead

Fort Saskatchewan

Vegreville

Redwater

Smoky Lake

Surfaces such as highways, sidewalks, and parking lots may become icy and slippery, people are told to use cation when walking or driving in affected areas.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain is falling in sub-zero temperatures causing icy surfaces.