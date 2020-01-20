EDMONTON -- Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for a large part of northwestern Alberta.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," reads the alert.

The agency says it issues warnings when rain falls in sub-zero temperatures that can create icing driving surfaces.

The warning primarily affects a number of communities in Mackenzie County:

Fort Vermilion

High Level

Bistcho Lake

Indian Cabins

For a full list of the communities affected visit Environment Canada.