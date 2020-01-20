Freezing rain warning in effect for northwest Alberta
Published Monday, January 20, 2020 1:28PM MST
EDMONTON -- Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for a large part of northwestern Alberta.
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," reads the alert.
The agency says it issues warnings when rain falls in sub-zero temperatures that can create icing driving surfaces.
The warning primarily affects a number of communities in Mackenzie County:
- Fort Vermilion
- High Level
- Bistcho Lake
- Indian Cabins
For a full list of the communities affected visit Environment Canada.